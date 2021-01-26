Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Shares Up 7.5%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) traded up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. 265,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 436,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Flux Power alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $205.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.