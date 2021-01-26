Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Financial Survey

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Legal & General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners 0.94% 24.45% 7.41% Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Focus Financial Partners and Legal & General Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 1 0 9 0 2.80 Legal & General Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus target price of $39.11, suggesting a potential downside of 21.67%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Volatility and Risk

Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Legal & General Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $1.22 billion 2.93 -$12.87 million $2.15 23.22 Legal & General Group $85.28 billion 0.25 $2.34 billion $1.95 9.12

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Legal & General Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Focus Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Legal & General Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Legal & General Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans. The LGIM segment provides index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real estate funds. The LGC segment offers investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The LGI segment provides protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; savings and death benefits; and annuities. The company is also involved in insurance agency and brokerage, unit trust management, institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses. It also engages in the real estate investment and trading, fund general partner, fund trustee, commercial lending, venture and development capital, contractual scheme, management, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, reinsurance, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory and property services. The company was founded in 1836 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

