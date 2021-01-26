Folder Protocol (FOL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $311.00

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Folder Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002182 BTC on exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $311.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00052453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00128363 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072050 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00279231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00068466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037839 BTC.

Folder Protocol Token Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

