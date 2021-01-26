Folder Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $311.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002182 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00052453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00128363 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072050 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00279231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00068466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037839 BTC.

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com

Folder Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

