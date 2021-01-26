Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Shares Down 7.5%

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) shares fell 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.91. 9,583,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 3,188,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,108,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

