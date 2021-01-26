Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $101.76

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.76 and traded as high as $102.00. Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) shares last traded at $101.50, with a volume of 3,334,578 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.66. The company has a market capitalization of £616.20 million and a PE ratio of -53.42. The company has a current ratio of 46.11, a quick ratio of 46.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, insider Christopher Ambler acquired 9,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £10,023.52 ($13,095.79). Also, insider Peter Dicks acquired 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £1,240.32 ($1,620.49).

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

