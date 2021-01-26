Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Trading Down 5.9%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 584,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 605,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.04.

The firm has a market cap of $312.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 584.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

