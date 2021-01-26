ForTube (FOR) Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One ForTube token can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and $8.94 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.02 or 0.00852284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00052110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.19 or 0.04439686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017704 BTC.

FOR is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

ForTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

