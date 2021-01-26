Fortuna Market Cap Hits $468,446.04 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 30% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Fortuna token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $468,446.04 and $4,514.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fortuna has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.02 or 0.00852284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00052110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.19 or 0.04439686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017704 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna (FOTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

