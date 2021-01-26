Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $13.73. Approximately 4,965,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 1,695,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger III in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger III in the third quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

