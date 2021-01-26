Forum Merger III (OTCMKTS:FIIIU) Stock Price Up 7%

Forum Merger III Co. (OTCMKTS:FIIIU)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 239,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 49,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter worth $8,179,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter worth $7,811,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter worth $6,370,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter worth $5,237,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter worth $4,920,000.

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

