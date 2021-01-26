Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Price Up 49%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s stock price rose 49% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 5,133,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 557% from the average daily volume of 780,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

