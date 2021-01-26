Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $30.62. 6,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 4,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.