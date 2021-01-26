Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.78. Approximately 1,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.