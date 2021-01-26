Franklin Resources (BEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

