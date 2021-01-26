Frax (FRAX) Hits Market Cap of $129.67 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Frax has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003111 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $129.67 million and $13.54 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00073099 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00282367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00070025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037265 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 130,690,430 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars.

