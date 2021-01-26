Frax Market Cap Hits $129.49 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Frax token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $129.49 million and $16.23 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00129744 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00070783 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00280145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00068977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00036540 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 130,690,430 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

Frax can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

