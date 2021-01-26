FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Trading Up 5.7%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 881,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 453,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $60.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 85.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James R. Meyer bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,055 shares in the company, valued at $413,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James R. Meyer bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,358.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $114,230. 14.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FreightCar America by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

