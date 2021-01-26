Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 114,913 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.16. 1,222,035 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62.

