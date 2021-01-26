Frontier Price Down 7.9% This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $14.94 million and $10.48 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001893 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00051382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00129413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00278562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00036702 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,505,007 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.