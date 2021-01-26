FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.92

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.92 and traded as high as $47.01. FRP shares last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 18,845 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FRP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $437.56 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 58.13% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,335.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $129,338.55. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,735 shares of company stock worth $392,768. 15.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of FRP by 38.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FRP by 502.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in FRP during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FRP by 63.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

