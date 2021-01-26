FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $30,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

