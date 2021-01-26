FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.44

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 2023069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

