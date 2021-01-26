FujiCoin (FJC) Market Cap Achieves $1.03 Million

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $66.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,728.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,303.65 or 0.04108791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00411114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.51 or 0.01306441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00544110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00417852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.21 or 0.00271701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00022861 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,234,787,330 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.