Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading 8% Higher

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.88 and last traded at $75.61. 1,660,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,343,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $168,030.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,456.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530 in the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 328.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $461,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.