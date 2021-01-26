Function X (FX) Trading Up 7% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.0766 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $17.60 million and $176,273.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,793,380 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

