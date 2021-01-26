Fundamental Research Boosts Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) Price Target to C$0.42

Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.32 to C$0.42 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 236.00% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT / OTCQB: RIINF) Acquires a Past-Producing Copper-Nickel Mine for 1% of its NPV ” and dated January 19, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Get Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) alerts:

Shares of Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) stock remained flat at $C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,580. Braveheart Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$20.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,817.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.