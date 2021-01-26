Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $125.00, but opened at $115.50. Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) shares last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 7,744 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Richard John Buick sold 8,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £11,005 ($14,378.10).

Get Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 123.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.