Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) rose 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 905,390 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 735,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

