FuzeX 1-Day Volume Tops $231.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One FuzeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $72,464.56 and $231.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded down 53.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00069432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.27 or 0.00846764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00054633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.76 or 0.04395433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017695 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.