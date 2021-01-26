FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of FVCB opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $17.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $54,200.00. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $63,881.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,565.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth $3,168,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth $5,513,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

