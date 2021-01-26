FY2020 Earnings Forecast for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Issued By Piper Sandler

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NovoCure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVCR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $167.19 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $182.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 879.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,938 shares of company stock valued at $44,561,866. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

