FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Issued By SVB Leerink

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vericel in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VCEL. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Vericel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of VCEL opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,363,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. Vericel has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth $6,842,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

