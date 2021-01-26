FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Siltronic AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Siltronic in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now anticipates that the company will earn $10.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSLLF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Siltronic Company Profile
Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.
