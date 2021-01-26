FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Siltronic AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Siltronic in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now anticipates that the company will earn $10.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSLLF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $171.28 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $171.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.62.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

