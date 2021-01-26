FY2024 Earnings Estimate for comScore, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for comScore in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for comScore’s FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCOR. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of SCOR opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.10.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of comScore by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of comScore by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of comScore by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

