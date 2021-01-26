G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of G4S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G4S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of G4S stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. G4S has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

