GAMB Trading 20.9% Higher This Week (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. GAMB has a total market cap of $853,359.40 and $11,330.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAMB has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00070014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.71 or 0.00780525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,303.44 or 0.04191748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00017591 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.