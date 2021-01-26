GameCredits Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $59,813.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.00414433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000270 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,339,769 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

