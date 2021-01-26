GAPS Price Tops $0.45 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. GAPS has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $368.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars.

