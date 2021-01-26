Gas 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.13 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Gas has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $18.30 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00005597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00052211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00128534 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00277889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00068550 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037278 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.