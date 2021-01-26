GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Shares Down 8.1%

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) shares dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 1,767,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,948,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

GLOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

Get GasLog alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $156.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.74 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Research analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GasLog by 50.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.