GateToken Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18.31 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $37.31 million and $18.31 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001591 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.02 or 0.00852284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00052110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.19 or 0.04439686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017704 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,208,135 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.