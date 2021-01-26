GCN Coin (GCN) Price Down 12.2% This Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. GCN Coin has a market cap of $42,843.61 and $12.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.69 or 0.00413988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

