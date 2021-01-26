GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.58 Per Share

GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (GABI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:GABI traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 91.30 ($1.19). 205,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,425. GCP Asset Backed Income Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.80 ($1.45). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.94. The company has a quick ratio of 42.89, a current ratio of 42.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of £403.08 million and a PE ratio of 13.35.

GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (GABI.L) Company Profile

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

