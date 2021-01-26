Geeq (GEEQ) Price Tops $0.74

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Geeq token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002305 BTC on major exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $879,815.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Geeq has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00052453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00128363 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072050 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00279231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00068466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037839 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

