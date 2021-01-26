Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Trimmed by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Generac by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after buying an additional 179,357 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,117,000 after acquiring an additional 120,669 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,458,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 534,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,473,000 after acquiring an additional 148,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Generac by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 441,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.77.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.27. 7,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.59. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $287.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

