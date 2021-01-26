Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Generac worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $267.77. The company had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,494. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $287.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.77.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

