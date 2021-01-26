Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.77.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $269.02 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $287.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.59.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.