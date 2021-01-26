General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. General Electric also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.15-0.25 EPS.

NYSE:GE opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

