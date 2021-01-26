General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.27

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $8.70. General Finance shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 5,742 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $261.01 million, a PE ratio of 144.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $102,320.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,583.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,414 shares of company stock worth $744,787 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFN. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in General Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Finance by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

